Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Makes New $646,000 Investment in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Duke Energy by 720.4% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 544,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,166,000 after purchasing an additional 478,537 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,603,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 16,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 40,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DUK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.10.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

Duke Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

In other news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $515,449.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,599.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $515,449.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,599.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $45,596.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,487,494.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $856,533 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DUK traded down $1.19 on Friday, hitting $107.00. 1,496,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,808,546. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $95.48 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The company has a market cap of $82.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.22 and its 200-day moving average is $108.12.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.38%.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

