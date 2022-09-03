Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 17,549 Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 17,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,075,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $862,722,000 after purchasing an additional 336,057 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,317,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,460,000 after buying an additional 347,361 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.6% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,991,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $355,788,000 after buying an additional 552,758 shares in the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 4,452,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,995,000 after buying an additional 430,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,075,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,196,000 after buying an additional 105,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on DAL. Melius began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 0.5 %

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $293,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,623.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DAL traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.94. The company had a trading volume of 8,629,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,140,316. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.81 and its 200-day moving average is $36.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The stock has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 1.20. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.09 and a 52 week high of $46.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.27). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

