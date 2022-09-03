Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Takes $606,000 Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $508,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,466,839 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $287,281,000 after acquiring an additional 45,417 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 10,870 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,570 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 52,090 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on MDT shares. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.10.

Medtronic Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:MDT traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.20. 4,507,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,997,011. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $86.42 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.40.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.28%.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.