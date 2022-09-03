Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Takes $671,000 Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 11.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at $213,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in LPL Financial by 15.3% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at $623,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at $941,000.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 11,391 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.63, for a total transaction of $2,627,106.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares in the company, valued at $37,502,283.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 11,391 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.63, for a total transaction of $2,627,106.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares in the company, valued at $37,502,283.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 39,015 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total value of $8,206,024.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,201,340.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,761 shares of company stock worth $14,682,118 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LPL Financial Trading Down 1.4 %

LPLA has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on LPL Financial from $241.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on LPL Financial from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.83.

LPLA traded down $3.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $219.25. The stock had a trading volume of 625,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,729. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.40. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.84 and a 52 week high of $234.94.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

