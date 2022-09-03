GYSR Price Hits $0.10 on Top Exchanges (GYSR)

GYSR (GYSR) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. In the last week, GYSR has traded down 25.1% against the U.S. dollar. GYSR has a market cap of $821,261.69 and $11,217.00 worth of GYSR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GYSR coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000468 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005058 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 41.3% against the dollar and now trades at $154.12 or 0.00779564 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002429 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001667 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00837259 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015601 BTC.
GYSR Profile
GYSR’s official Twitter account is @gysr_io. GYSR’s official website is gysr.io. The official message board for GYSR is medium.com/gysr.
