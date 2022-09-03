H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) PT Lowered to $46.90 at HSBC

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by HSBC from $52.20 to $46.90 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. HSBC currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Benchmark cut their price objective on H World Group from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, H World Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.98.
H World Group Stock Down 1.9 %
HTHT stock opened at $35.32 on Wednesday. H World Group has a 52 week low of $21.98 and a 52 week high of $52.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.89. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of -44.71 and a beta of 1.05.
H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.
