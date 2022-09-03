H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) PT Lowered to $46.90 at HSBC

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by HSBC from $52.20 to $46.90 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. HSBC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark cut their price objective on H World Group from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, H World Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.98.

H World Group Stock Down 1.9 %

HTHT stock opened at $35.32 on Wednesday. H World Group has a 52 week low of $21.98 and a 52 week high of $52.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.89. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of -44.71 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About H World Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of H World Group by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in H World Group by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in H World Group by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of H World Group by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of H World Group by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

Further Reading

