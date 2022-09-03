Hall Kathryn A. Has $11 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Hall Kathryn A. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Hall Kathryn A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Hall Kathryn A.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $3.82 on Friday, hitting $360.45. 4,544,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,396,012. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $368.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $380.98. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $334.24 and a 1 year high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

