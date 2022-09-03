Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,982 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.14% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $6,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HE. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 242.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HE. StockNews.com downgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $39.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.94 and a 1 year high of $44.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.64. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.30.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.04). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 7.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.93%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

