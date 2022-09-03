HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB)

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.
IN8bio Trading Down 16.6 %
Shares of IN8bio stock opened at $2.41 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.83. The company has a market cap of $45.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06. IN8bio has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $9.50.
IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts forecast that IN8bio will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IN8bio during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IN8bio by 70.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 6,773 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP raised its holdings in shares of IN8bio by 87.5% in the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 86,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 40,160 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of IN8bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of IN8bio by 241.8% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 97,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 69,150 shares during the last quarter. 12.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About IN8bio
IN8bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate includes INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; and INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation.
