Head to Head Comparison: First High-School Education Group (NYSE:FHS) vs. Renovare Environmental (NASDAQ:RENO)

First High-School Education Group (NYSE:FHS) and Renovare Environmental (NASDAQ:RENO) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares First High-School Education Group and Renovare Environmental’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First High-School Education Group N/A N/A N/A Renovare Environmental -223.46% N/A -48.95%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First High-School Education Group and Renovare Environmental’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First High-School Education Group $62.80 million 0.28 $8.17 million N/A N/A Renovare Environmental $12.35 million 0.32 -$21.60 million N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

First High-School Education Group has higher revenue and earnings than Renovare Environmental.

First High-School Education Group has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Renovare Environmental has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for First High-School Education Group and Renovare Environmental, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First High-School Education Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Renovare Environmental 0 0 0 0 N/A

First High-School Education Group currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,043.79%. Given First High-School Education Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe First High-School Education Group is more favorable than Renovare Environmental.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.6% of First High-School Education Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Renovare Environmental shares are held by institutional investors. 44.8% of First High-School Education Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.6% of Renovare Environmental shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

First High-School Education Group beats Renovare Environmental on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First High-School Education Group

First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. operates private high schools in Western China. The company provides private fundamental education and complementary education services, including middle and high school, and tutorial school. It also offers management services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a network of 20 schools located in Yunnan province, Guizhou province, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Chongqing municipality, Sichuan province, and Shaanxi Province, which offers 14 high school programs and six tutorial school programs for Gaokao repeaters. First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Kunming, China.

About Renovare Environmental

Renovare Environmental, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides environmental management solutions worldwide. The company's suite of technologies includes on-site biological processing equipment for food waste, patented processing facilities for the conversion of municipal solid waste into renewable fuel, and proprietary real-time data analytics tools to reduce food waste generation. It markets Revolution Series Digesters, an aerobic digestion technology solution for the disposal of food waste at the point of generation; and Mechanical Biological Treatment technology to process waste at the municipal or enterprise level. The company serves retail, healthcare, government, hospitality, education, food service, and other sectors, as well as food distributors, convention centers, hotels, restaurants, stadiums, municipalities, and academic institutions. The company was formerly known as BioHiTech Global, Inc. and changed its name to Renovare Environmental, Inc. in December 2021. Renovare Environmental, Inc. is headquartered in Chestnut Ridge, New York.

