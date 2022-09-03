Head to Head Contrast: Nextdoor (KIND) versus Its Rivals

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) is one of 110 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Nextdoor to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Nextdoor and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nextdoor 0 4 1 0 2.20 Nextdoor Competitors 685 3677 8944 254 2.65

Nextdoor currently has a consensus target price of 4.55, indicating a potential upside of 47.25%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 55.35%. Given Nextdoor’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nextdoor has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nextdoor -54.45% -22.05% -16.49% Nextdoor Competitors -154.36% -18.98% -6.29%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Nextdoor and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Nextdoor has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nextdoor’s peers have a beta of 1.22, meaning that their average stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nextdoor and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nextdoor $192.20 million -$95.32 million -3.55 Nextdoor Competitors $7.80 billion $2.05 billion 15.41

Nextdoor’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Nextdoor. Nextdoor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.1% of Nextdoor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.1% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 41.9% of Nextdoor shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nextdoor peers beat Nextdoor on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About Nextdoor

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

