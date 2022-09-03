Head-To-Head Contrast: Thoughtworks (TWKS) & Its Peers

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) is one of 65 public companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Thoughtworks to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Thoughtworks and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Thoughtworks alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thoughtworks -12.27% -16.86% -7.87% Thoughtworks Competitors -18.28% -25.52% -0.19%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Thoughtworks and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thoughtworks 0 3 9 0 2.75 Thoughtworks Competitors 211 1350 2415 77 2.58

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Thoughtworks currently has a consensus target price of $24.04, suggesting a potential upside of 86.08%. As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential upside of 31.37%. Given Thoughtworks’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Thoughtworks is more favorable than its competitors.

18.7% of Thoughtworks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Thoughtworks shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Thoughtworks and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Thoughtworks $1.07 billion -$23.62 million -24.85 Thoughtworks Competitors $2.06 billion $191.77 million 18.45

Thoughtworks’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Thoughtworks. Thoughtworks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Thoughtworks competitors beat Thoughtworks on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Thoughtworks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses. It offers enterprise modernization, platforms, and cloud services, including modernization strategy and execution, digital platform strategy and engineering organization transformation, cloud modernization, cloud-native application support and evolution, and platform assessment and remediation; and customer experience, product, and design services comprising idea to market, customer experience strategy, product management transformation, and product design and delivery. The company also provides data and artificial intelligence services, such as data strategy, intelligent products, data platforms and data mesh, continuous delivery for machine learning, and data governance; and digital transformation and operations services, which include delivery transformation, digital fluency, organization transformation, value-driven portfolio management, technology strategy, executive advisory, and digital foundations training. It serves its clients in various industry verticals, including technology and business services; energy, public, and health services; retail and consumer; financial services and insurance; and automotive, travel, and transportation. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Thoughtworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoughtworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.