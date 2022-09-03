Henderson Opportunities Trust (LON:HOT) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,093.51

Shares of Henderson Opportunities Trust plc (LON:HOT – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,093.51 ($13.21) and traded as low as GBX 1,075 ($12.99). Henderson Opportunities Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,082.50 ($13.08), with a volume of 3,034 shares trading hands.

Henderson Opportunities Trust Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,093.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,169.83. The stock has a market cap of £87.67 million and a PE ratio of 177.80.

Henderson Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a GBX 7 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. Henderson Opportunities Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.52%.

Insider Activity

Henderson Opportunities Trust Company Profile

In other Henderson Opportunities Trust news, insider Wendy Colquhoun bought 1,000 shares of Henderson Opportunities Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,042 ($12.59) per share, with a total value of £10,420 ($12,590.62).

Henderson Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

