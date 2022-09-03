Henderson Opportunities Trust (LON:HOT) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,093.51

Shares of Henderson Opportunities Trust plc (LON:HOT – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,093.51 ($13.21) and traded as low as GBX 1,075 ($12.99). Henderson Opportunities Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,082.50 ($13.08), with a volume of 3,034 shares trading hands.
Henderson Opportunities Trust Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,093.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,169.83. The stock has a market cap of £87.67 million and a PE ratio of 177.80.
Henderson Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a GBX 7 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. Henderson Opportunities Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.52%.
Insider Activity
Henderson Opportunities Trust Company Profile
Henderson Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Recommended Stories
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.