Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Shares Sold by Jabodon PT Co.

Jabodon PT Co. lessened its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 170,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,373 shares during the period. Herbalife Nutrition makes up approximately 3.2% of Jabodon PT Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Jabodon PT Co.’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $5,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HLF. StockNews.com raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Argus cut Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

HLF traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,385. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.63. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 52-week low of $19.30 and a 52-week high of $54.45.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

