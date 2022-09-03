Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.96-$2.04 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.62 billion-$28.89 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.23 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.52-0.60 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on HPE. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.88.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 1.0 %

HPE stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.24. The stock had a trading volume of 16,068,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,900,459. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.15. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $17.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.18.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 17.27%.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $432,575.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hewlett Packard Enterprise

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 29,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 19,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 40,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 53,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

