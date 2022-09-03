Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:HFRO)

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.077 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund Stock Performance

HFRO stock opened at $11.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.61. Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $12.26.

Institutional Trading of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $536,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $848,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 411.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 100,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 81,220 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 51.8% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 79,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 27,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 2.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,961,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,420,000 after purchasing an additional 40,347 shares in the last quarter.

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund Company Profile

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

