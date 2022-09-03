Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.95

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.95 and last traded at $8.01, with a volume of 77865 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.39.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HLMN. Barclays decreased their target price on Hillman Solutions from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Hillman Solutions to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -62.88 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Hillman Solutions ( NASDAQ:HLMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $394.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.85 million. Hillman Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Analysts expect that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $971,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Hillman Solutions by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 211,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 36,145 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Hillman Solutions by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

