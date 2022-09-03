HODL (HODL) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

HODL (HODL) traded up 11.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. One HODL coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, HODL has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar. HODL has a total market capitalization of $1.61 million and approximately $11,545.00 worth of HODL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,835.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,553.07 or 0.07829587 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00027218 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00162981 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.31 or 0.00304039 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $153.54 or 0.00774031 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.55 or 0.00592608 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001142 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

HODL Coin Profile

HODL (HODL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the 1GB AES Pattern Search hashing algorithm. HODL’s total supply is 734,060,850,897,223 coins and its circulating supply is 729,381,843,716,407 coins. HODL’s official Twitter account is @hodlcoin.

Buying and Selling HODL

According to CryptoCompare, “HOdlcoin is just like Bitcoin, but it pays interest on every balance. This is to recognize the importance of HODLers and properly reward HODLing. Very high interest rates (4000%+ APR) are paid in the first few months to attract early adopters to the project. Proof of Work 1GB AES Pattern Search POW. Pattern Search involves filling up RAM with pseudo-random data, and then conducting a search for the start location of an AES encrypted data pattern in that data. Pattern Search is an evolution of the ProtoShares Momentum PoW, first used in MemoryCoin and later modified for use in CryptoNight(Monero,Bytecoin), Ethash(Ethereum). CPU/GPU friendly. Pools https://hodl.suprnova.cc/https://hodl.maxminers.net/https://hodl.blockquarry.com/Paper Wallet http://hodlpaperwallets.tk/Block Explorers http://hodl.presstab.pwhttp://www.tekyexplorer.xyz/hodl/http://coinofview.com/coin/HOdlcoin.html”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HODL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HODL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HODL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

