Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) Receives $3.79 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.79.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush lowered Home Point Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Home Point Capital to $4.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Home Point Capital Trading Up 6.5 %

Shares of Home Point Capital stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.28 million, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.42. Home Point Capital has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Point Capital

Home Point Capital Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Point Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Home Point Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital during the first quarter worth $61,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital during the second quarter valued at $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

