Honey Trading Down 17% Over Last Week (HNY)

Honey (HNY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Over the last seven days, Honey has traded down 17% against the dollar. One Honey coin can currently be bought for $16.54 or 0.00078288 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Honey has a market cap of $16.54 million and $11,521.00 worth of Honey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005068 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.03 or 0.00755218 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002428 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00838813 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00015452 BTC.

About Honey

Honey’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Honey is https://reddit.com/r/hny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Honey’s official Twitter account is @Honeyswap.

Buying and Selling Honey

According to CryptoCompare, “1Hive is a DAO that issues and distributes a digital currency called Honey. Honey holders stake on proposals using Conviction Voting to determine how issuance is distributed. By supporting proposals which increase the value of Honey, a positive feedback loop drives growth and sustainability. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Honey using one of the exchanges listed above.

