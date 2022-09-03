Horizen Price Up 2.5% Over Last 7 Days (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for approximately $15.59 or 0.00078727 BTC on exchanges. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $199.29 million and $7.80 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.34 or 0.00314765 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00112935 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002134 BTC.
- Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000065 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003700 BTC.
- BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Hush (HUSH) traded up 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000278 BTC.
- Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000039 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000115 BTC.
- Zero (ZER) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000044 BTC.
Horizen Profile
Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 12,093,400 coins and its circulating supply is 12,782,338 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official website is horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Horizen
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
