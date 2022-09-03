Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Hormel Foods updated its FY22 guidance to $1.78-1.85 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $1.78-$1.85 EPS.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:HRL opened at $46.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.93 and its 200-day moving average is $49.54. Hormel Foods has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $55.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on HRL. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Hormel Foods from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.71.

Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods

Institutional Trading of Hormel Foods

In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $225,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,405.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $225,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,405.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $97,629.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,254 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,702.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 58.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,764,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,500,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,636,000 after buying an additional 547,495 shares during the period. National Pension Service acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,181,000. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 39.6% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 873,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,014,000 after buying an additional 247,605 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 118.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 411,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,206,000 after buying an additional 223,037 shares during the period. 39.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

