Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 7.70%. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Hormel Foods updated its FY22 guidance to $1.78-1.85 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $1.78-$1.85 EPS.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $46.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.13. Hormel Foods has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $55.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.54.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.71.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $97,629.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,702.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $97,629.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,702.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $225,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,405.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.1% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 3.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. 39.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

