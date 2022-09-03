HP (NYSE:HPQ) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on HP from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on HP in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered HP from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.14.

HP Stock Performance

NYSE HPQ opened at $27.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. HP has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. The company had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HP will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. HP’s payout ratio is 17.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $242,230.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $242,230.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,219 shares of company stock valued at $1,648,750. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. New England Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HP by 11,092.9% in the 2nd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484,459 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $540,361,000 after acquiring an additional 16,337,183 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $454,451,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,016,972 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $254,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,479 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HP by 183.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,133,518 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $77,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in HP by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,873,437 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,115,148,000 after buying an additional 980,653 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

About HP

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

