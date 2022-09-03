HP (NYSE:HPQ) PT Lowered to $32.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the computer maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HPQ. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on HP from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut HP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on HP from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.14.

Shares of HPQ opened at $27.64 on Wednesday. HP has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $41.47. The stock has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.41.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.04. The firm had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HP will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 17.99%.

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $147,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $147,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $588,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,219 shares of company stock worth $1,648,750 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of HP by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,201,027 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,673,596,000 after purchasing an additional 573,468 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in HP by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,873,437 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,115,148,000 after purchasing an additional 980,653 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HP by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,903,476 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $861,205,000 after purchasing an additional 177,208 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HP by 11,092.9% during the second quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484,459 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $540,361,000 after acquiring an additional 16,337,183 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in HP by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,405,197 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $486,668,000 after buying an additional 59,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

