HP (NYSE:HPQ) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.79-0.89 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.06. HP also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.02-$4.12 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HPQ has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of HP from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their price target on HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on HP from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on HP from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.14.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of HPQ stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.64. 12,368,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,866,965. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.41. HP has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $41.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. The company had revenue of $14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that HP will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 17.99%.

Insider Activity

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at $18,007,834.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at $18,007,834.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $147,015.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,219 shares of company stock worth $1,648,750 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of HP

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 4.4% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in HP by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 7,688 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HP by 11.9% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 42,602 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

