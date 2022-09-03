HSBC Downgrades Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) to Hold

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,404.00 ($1,432.65) to €1,185.00 ($1,209.18) in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,356.60.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HESAY opened at $123.85 on Thursday. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 52-week low of $100.95 and a 52-week high of $190.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.55.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

