HTMLCOIN Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (HTML) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. Over the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HTMLCOIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HTMLCOIN has a total market capitalization of $895,203.99 and $137.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EverGrow (EGC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Firework Games (FIRE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000036 BTC.

XProject (XPRO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras Credit (EGC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00126246 BTC.

The Phoenix (FIRE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003886 BTC.

Solfire Protocol (FIRE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Nimbus Coin (NMB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FireFlame Inu (FIRE) traded down 35% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Fire Token (FIRE) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HTMLCOIN

HTML is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog. HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com.

Buying and Selling HTMLCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

