Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an underperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of HPP opened at $13.10 on Tuesday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12 month low of $12.73 and a 12 month high of $28.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.60 and its 200-day moving average is $20.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -69.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Hudson Pacific Properties Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Hudson Pacific Properties

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -526.32%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,183,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,584,000 after buying an additional 160,204 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $226,268,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,287,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,988,000 after acquiring an additional 885,181 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,111,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,309,000 after acquiring an additional 706,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,391,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

