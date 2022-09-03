Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.11.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wedbush cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Gary Torgow purchased 19,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,027.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 893,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,523,582.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Gary Torgow bought 19,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,027.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 893,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,523,582.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $166,834.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 230,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,308,457.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 0.4 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 20,588 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 7.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 137,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 9,814 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 472.6% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 145,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 120,029 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 55,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 16,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

HBAN opened at $13.32 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.20. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

