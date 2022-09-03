Huobi BTC Market Capitalization Achieves $772.18 Million (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 3rd. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be purchased for about $19,814.86 or 0.99876071 BTC on exchanges. Huobi BTC has a market cap of $772.18 million and approximately $122,098.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Huobi BTC has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005041 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 94.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.24 or 0.00827847 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001659 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002359 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00834454 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015634 BTC.
About Huobi BTC
Huobi BTC’s total supply is 38,969 coins. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance. The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal.
Huobi BTC Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Huobi BTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi BTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.