Huobi Token (HT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $12.89 Million

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One Huobi Token coin can now be purchased for about $4.74 or 0.00023895 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. Huobi Token has a market cap of $726.18 million and approximately $12.89 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005048 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,816.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004450 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005159 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005045 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002581 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00132021 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00034428 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022206 BTC.

Huobi Token Coin Profile

Huobi Token is a coin. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,357,694 coins. Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Huobi Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

