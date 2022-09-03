HUSD (HUSD) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $533,621.00

HUSD (HUSD) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. HUSD has a total market capitalization of $160.15 million and approximately $533,621.00 worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HUSD has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005042 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,835.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004407 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005154 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005038 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002578 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00132266 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00034507 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022184 BTC.
About HUSD
HUSD (CRYPTO:HUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 160,663,906 coins. The official website for HUSD is www.stcoins.com. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.
HUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
