Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF) Stock Price Down 0%

Shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF – Get Rating) were down 0% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.79 and last traded at $6.79. Approximately 16,458 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 219% from the average daily volume of 5,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.79.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.32.

About Husqvarna AB (publ)

(Get Rating)

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power products, watering products, and cutting and surface preparation equipment. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna Forest & Garden, Gardena, and Husqvarna Construction. The Husqvarna Forest & Garden division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.