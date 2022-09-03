Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) Short Interest Update

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,710,000 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the July 31st total of 18,210,000 shares. Currently, 21.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.
Hyzon Motors Price Performance
Shares of HYZN stock opened at $1.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $493.32 million, a PE ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 2.21. Hyzon Motors has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $11.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.21.
Analyst Ratings Changes
HYZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hyzon Motors from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. DA Davidson cut shares of Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hyzon Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Melius lowered shares of Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hyzon Motors from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hyzon Motors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.
Hyzon Motors Company Profile
Hyzon Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicles market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company focuses on assembling and supplying hydrogen-powered FCEVs, including heavy-duty (Class 8) trucks, medium-duty (Class 6) trucks, light-duty (Class 3 and 4) trucks, and 40 and 60-foot (12 and18-meter) city and coach buses to commercial vehicle operators; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with leading partners from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.
