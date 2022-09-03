Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) Short Interest Update

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,710,000 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the July 31st total of 18,210,000 shares. Currently, 21.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Hyzon Motors Price Performance

Shares of HYZN stock opened at $1.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $493.32 million, a PE ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 2.21. Hyzon Motors has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $11.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HYZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hyzon Motors from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. DA Davidson cut shares of Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hyzon Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Melius lowered shares of Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hyzon Motors from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hyzon Motors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hyzon Motors Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hyzon Motors by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 221,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 91,678 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Hyzon Motors by 42.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,008,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,394 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Hyzon Motors by 94.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,928,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after buying an additional 939,098 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hyzon Motors by 40.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 82,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 23,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Hyzon Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicles market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company focuses on assembling and supplying hydrogen-powered FCEVs, including heavy-duty (Class 8) trucks, medium-duty (Class 6) trucks, light-duty (Class 3 and 4) trucks, and 40 and 60-foot (12 and18-meter) city and coach buses to commercial vehicle operators; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with leading partners from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

