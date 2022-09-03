IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stock Position Cut by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,508 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $82,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $494,883,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 32.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,423,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,795,000 after buying an additional 346,118 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,990,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,919,940,000 after buying an additional 296,552 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,596,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,105,000 after buying an additional 254,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 131.3% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 226,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,944,000 after buying an additional 128,600 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $343.83 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.50 and a 12 month high of $695.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $375.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $426.51. The company has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a PE ratio of 44.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.14.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $483.57.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

