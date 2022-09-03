IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stock Position Cut by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,508 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $82,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $494,883,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 32.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,423,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,795,000 after buying an additional 346,118 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,990,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,919,940,000 after buying an additional 296,552 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,596,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,105,000 after buying an additional 254,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 131.3% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 226,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,944,000 after buying an additional 128,600 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of IDXX stock opened at $343.83 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.50 and a 12 month high of $695.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $375.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $426.51. The company has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a PE ratio of 44.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.14.
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.
