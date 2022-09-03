IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $25.96

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.96 and last traded at $25.96, with a volume of 101 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.09.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently commented on IMIAY. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 1,750 ($21.15) to GBX 1,300 ($15.71) in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on IMI from GBX 1,900 ($22.96) to GBX 1,860 ($22.47) in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on IMI from GBX 2,050 ($24.77) to GBX 2,000 ($24.17) in a report on Friday, May 6th.
IMI Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.24 and a 200-day moving average of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.20.
IMI Cuts Dividend
IMI Company Profile
IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IMI (IMIAY)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.