IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $25.96

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.96 and last traded at $25.96, with a volume of 101 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on IMIAY. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 1,750 ($21.15) to GBX 1,300 ($15.71) in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on IMI from GBX 1,900 ($22.96) to GBX 1,860 ($22.47) in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on IMI from GBX 2,050 ($24.77) to GBX 2,000 ($24.17) in a report on Friday, May 6th.

IMI Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.24 and a 200-day moving average of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.20.

IMI Cuts Dividend

IMI Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.1811 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

