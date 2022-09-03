Immutable Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $326,332.42 (DARA)

Immutable (DARA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Over the last week, Immutable has traded up 25.5% against the dollar. One Immutable coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Immutable has a total market cap of $326,332.42 and $12,901.00 worth of Immutable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 80.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.27 or 0.01507821 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005005 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001658 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002276 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00828428 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00015773 BTC.
Immutable Profile
Immutable’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Immutable Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Immutable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Immutable and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.