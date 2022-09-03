Industrials REIT (LON:MLI) PT Lowered to GBX 190 at Berenberg Bank

Industrials REIT (LON:MLI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 215 ($2.60) to GBX 190 ($2.30) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Industrials REIT Stock Performance

Shares of Industrials REIT stock opened at GBX 170.50 ($2.06) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 165.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 180.72. The company has a market capitalization of £498.29 million and a PE ratio of 467.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.08. Industrials REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 146 ($1.76) and a 52 week high of GBX 204 ($2.46).

Industrials REIT Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st were given a dividend of GBX 3.48 ($0.04) per share. This is an increase from Industrials REIT’s previous dividend of $3.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. Industrials REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.24%.

Insider Transactions at Industrials REIT

Industrials REIT Company Profile

In other news, insider Paul Arenson sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 175 ($2.11), for a total transaction of £5,250,000 ($6,343,644.27). In related news, insider Louisa Bell acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 174 ($2.10) per share, for a total transaction of £34,800 ($42,049.30). Also, insider Paul Arenson sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 175 ($2.11), for a total value of £5,250,000 ($6,343,644.27).

Stenprop is a UK REIT listed on the LSE and the JSE. The objective of the Company is to deliver sustainable growing income to its investors. Stenprop's investment policy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of UK multi-let industrial (MLI) properties with the strategic goal of becoming the leading MLI business in the UK.

