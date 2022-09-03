Insights Network (INSTAR) Trading Up 60.4% This Week

Insights Network (INSTAR) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One Insights Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0188 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Insights Network has traded up 60.4% against the US dollar. Insights Network has a total market capitalization of $3.70 million and approximately $61.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00032683 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00084938 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00041203 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000088 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000164 BTC.

About Insights Network

Insights Network (CRYPTO:INSTAR) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Insights Network’s total supply is 293,088,642 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official website is insights.network. Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Insights Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it.INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

