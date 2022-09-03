Insured Finance Trading 33.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (INFI)

Insured Finance (INFI) traded 45.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Over the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded 33.2% higher against the dollar. Insured Finance has a total market cap of $221,490.18 and approximately $138.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insured Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Insured Finance alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005056 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.59 or 0.00468058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00836909 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015582 BTC.

Insured Finance Profile

Insured Finance’s genesis date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,863,152 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin.

Insured Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insured Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insured Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insured Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insured Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.