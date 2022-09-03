Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $183.75

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$183.75 and traded as high as C$190.27. Intact Financial shares last traded at C$189.07, with a volume of 265,446 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$216.00 to C$219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$212.00 to C$208.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. TD Securities upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Intact Financial from C$195.00 to C$210.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$214.21.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Intact Financial Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.59 billion and a PE ratio of 13.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$187.42 and its 200 day moving average price is C$183.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intact Financial

Intact Financial ( TSE:IFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$7.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.84 by C$4.45. The business had revenue of C$5.34 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Intact Financial Co. will post 13.0600006 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Anne Fortin sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$191.39, for a total transaction of C$66,986.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,710,261.04. In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Louis Marcotte sold 4,000 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$194.91, for a total transaction of C$779,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,097,871.05. Also, Senior Officer Anne Fortin sold 350 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$191.39, for a total value of C$66,986.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,710,261.04.

About Intact Financial

(Get Rating)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.