Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires 593 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 280.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $163.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.09.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.38. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.02% and a net margin of 43.78%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at $11,955,124.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.19.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

