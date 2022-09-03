Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Buys 7,771 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,771 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

INDA stock opened at $42.87 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $38.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.42.

