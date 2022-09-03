Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $566,438,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 23,114.1% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,481,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,677 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1,386.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,531,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,484 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,994,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,889,233,000 after acquiring an additional 817,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,427,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,562,432,000 after purchasing an additional 357,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.92.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $238.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $233.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.90. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.26 and a 52-week high of $261.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $99.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.34%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,258,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,258,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

