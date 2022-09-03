Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $1.39 Million Stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SOXX. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 56.7% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 182,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,541,000 after buying an additional 66,150 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 150,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,992,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 549.1% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 45,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,399,000 after buying an additional 38,248 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1,357.3% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,992,000 after buying an additional 32,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 171,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,802,000 after buying an additional 25,799 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SOXX opened at $358.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $384.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $414.17. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $326.70 and a fifty-two week high of $559.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.628 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

