Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Makes New Investment in Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CYA)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CYA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 66,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned about 1.76% of Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Cannell & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $424,000. Trek Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF by 461.0% during the 1st quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 61,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 50,236 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,385,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,016,000.

Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF Stock Up 3.1 %

CYA stock opened at $17.67 on Friday. Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $16.29 and a twelve month high of $26.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.95.

