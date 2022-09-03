Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases 2,677 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.9% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 34,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

NYSE TTE opened at $50.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $132.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.76. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $43.21 and a 12-month high of $61.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.41.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75. The firm had revenue of $74.77 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 25.95%. Analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €48.10 ($49.08) to €51.30 ($52.35) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($57.14) to €59.00 ($60.20) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.63.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

