Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Raises Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ESGD. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 30,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 68,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after buying an additional 7,675 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $60.84 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $59.91 and a 1-year high of $82.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.18.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $1.396 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.