Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 6,666 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,666 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 810.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,675,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,103,000 after buying an additional 2,381,861 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,284,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,608,000 after buying an additional 284,870 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 911,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,428,000 after buying an additional 34,997 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 851,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,249,000 after buying an additional 97,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 697,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,053,000 after buying an additional 78,700 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CIBR stock opened at $41.06 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $38.08 and a twelve month high of $56.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.47.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%.

